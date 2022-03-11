Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,053. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.77.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

