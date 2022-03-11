Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) VP Sells $66,446.88 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) VP Robert Zmudka sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $66,446.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE GATX opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.87. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $118.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.74 and its 200 day moving average is $99.28.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in GATX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in GATX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GATX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GATX by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.24.

About GATX (Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.