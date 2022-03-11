Insider Selling: Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $282,533.76 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $90.86 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. Hyatt Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after acquiring an additional 705,468 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,380,000 after acquiring an additional 638,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,962,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 311,704 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,908,000 after acquiring an additional 105,348 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 996,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.