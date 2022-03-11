Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Sells $500,429.32 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $500,429.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $95.12 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $84.05 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTH. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

