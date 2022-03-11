Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Sells 3,669 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) insider Pritesh Shah sold 3,669 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $261,196.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 7th, Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $368,197.70.

NVCR traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.08. 593,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,204. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 689.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,520,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,123,000 after acquiring an additional 774,799 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

