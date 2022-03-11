Insider Selling: Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Sells $145,230.42 in Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.77 and a beta of 1.01. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -297.14%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 354,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 68.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,822,000 after buying an additional 307,689 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 253.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 105,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 832,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,166,000 after buying an additional 135,166 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perrigo (Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.