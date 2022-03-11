Insider Selling: Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) CFO Sells 3,457 Shares of Stock

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) CFO Donald A. Benziger sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $58,838.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.88. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

