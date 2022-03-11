Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Insteel Industries worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter worth $88,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter worth $136,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 20.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 104,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIIN stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $781.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 2.88%.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

