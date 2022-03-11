InsurAce (INSUR) Price Tops $0.45

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. InsurAce has a total market cap of $20.27 million and $1.01 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.48 or 0.06603219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,104.29 or 0.99755267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041964 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

