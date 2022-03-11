Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.77

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 3495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 226,470 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $1,106,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,476,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 113,447 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth $20,580,000.

About Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

