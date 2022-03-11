Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878,311 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,228,077 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $97,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Intel by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 79,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Intel by 8.0% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 279,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.66 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.