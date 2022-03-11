Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Lifted to Buy at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition currently has $91.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NTLA. Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.74.

Shares of NTLA opened at $65.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average of $119.28. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.08.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $113,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $128,863.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,654 shares of company stock worth $522,401 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 85.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 583,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,317,000 after acquiring an additional 268,167 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,236,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 518.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

