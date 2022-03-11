Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Itau BBA Securities

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $253.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 38.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,999,000 after buying an additional 737,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,093,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 125,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 55,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

