International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the February 13th total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ICAGY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,531. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.17.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

