InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IIPZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.84.

Shares of IIPZF stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

