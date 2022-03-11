InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IIPZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.84.

Shares of IIPZF stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

