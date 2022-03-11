Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IIP.UN. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.41.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$16.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$14.04 and a one year high of C$18.64. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92.

In other news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total transaction of C$580,931.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,451,832.42.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.