Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Given Market Perform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ITP has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a tender rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.33.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$39.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of C$22.25 and a twelve month high of C$39.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.04.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

