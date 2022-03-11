Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Given Market Perform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ITP has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a tender rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.33.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$39.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of C$22.25 and a twelve month high of C$39.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.04.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.