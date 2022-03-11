Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s 5th Largest Position

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 199.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 3.8% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,866,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,845. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.82. The company has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.21 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

