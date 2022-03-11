Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Position Increased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 1,031.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,060 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PXH. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 17,659.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,469,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after buying an additional 2,455,693 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,147 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,968,000 after acquiring an additional 131,693 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 667.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 124,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 108,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,887. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.