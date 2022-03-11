Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 28.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,380,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 26.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

