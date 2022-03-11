Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,117 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.50% of Entravision Communications worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 90.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 66.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the third quarter worth $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth $115,000. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

NYSE EVC opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $527.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

EVC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Entravision Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.