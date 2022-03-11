Invesco Ltd. Has $2.79 Million Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.17% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 146,887.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 76.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.42%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TSLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

