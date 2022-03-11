Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth about $217,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

DCP opened at $32.97 on Friday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

