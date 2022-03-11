Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,125 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,117,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,789,000 after purchasing an additional 101,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,178,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after buying an additional 118,871 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,486,000 after acquiring an additional 56,798 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 771,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,172. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $50.53.

