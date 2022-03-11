Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Joint (JYNT)

Joint (NASDAQ: JYNT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/1/2022 – Joint was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “
- 2/28/2022 – Joint was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/25/2022 – Joint had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $128.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Joint had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $125.00 to $88.00.
- 2/25/2022 – Joint had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $100.00.
- 1/31/2022 – Joint was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “
- 1/24/2022 – Joint had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $117.00 to $90.00.
NASDAQ JYNT traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $32.23. 215,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,316. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.53 million, a P/E ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.
Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.
