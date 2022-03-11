Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE: OR) recently:

3/7/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.50 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

1/26/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.50 to C$25.00.

OR opened at C$18.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$13.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -130.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

