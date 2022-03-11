Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,689 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,369% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

XRX stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -35.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Xerox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

