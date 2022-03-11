Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,689 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,369% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.
XRX stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.
XRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
