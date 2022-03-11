Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,159 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 928% compared to the average daily volume of 210 call options.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $254.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 61.24% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 253.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

