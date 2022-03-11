Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) to post ($0.73) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IONS. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. William Blair raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.04.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,017. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 0.83. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,294,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 411,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

