IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $470,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IRMD stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92. IRadimed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

Several equities analysts have commented on IRMD shares. StockNews.com cut IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 62.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IRadimed by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in IRadimed during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in IRadimed during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed (Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.