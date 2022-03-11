IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded IRIDEX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIX stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,972. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a market cap of $65.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.22. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.71.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the third quarter worth about $79,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IRIDEX by 2,511.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.