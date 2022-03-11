iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Shares Up 1.2%

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$31.85 and last traded at C$31.73. 65,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 73,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.60.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.