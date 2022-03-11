iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.82. The stock had a trading volume of 733,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,233,305. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $52.49 and a twelve month high of $68.18.

