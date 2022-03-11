iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Update

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:EMIF opened at $21.74 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 2.61% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.