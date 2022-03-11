iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,037 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises 0.9% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 220.0% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

XT stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.36. 152,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,499. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.