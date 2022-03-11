iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX – Get Rating) were down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.94 and last traded at $48.97. Approximately 3,099,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,661,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.54.

