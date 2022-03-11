iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 165.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,264,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,286,000 after buying an additional 786,109 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 93,635 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,240,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 67,463 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.55. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $96.39.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

