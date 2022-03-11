iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.69% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $12,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 37,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWN opened at $39.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $54.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.