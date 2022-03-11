iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 363,150 shares.The stock last traded at $146.14 and had previously closed at $141.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 70,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,123,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 89,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

