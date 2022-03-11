iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.30. 85,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,959. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.06. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $116.25 and a 1-year high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

