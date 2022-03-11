iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Shares Purchased by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAI. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the third quarter worth $21,505,000. Q3 Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 546.1% in the 3rd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 49,020 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,119,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,025. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.63 and its 200 day moving average is $108.80.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

