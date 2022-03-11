Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.67% of Iteris worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 80.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 7.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Iteris by 46.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 72,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iteris alerts:

In related news, Director Tom Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera bought 10,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 35,800 shares of company stock worth $127,530. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.54 million, a PE ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. Iteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ITI. TheStreet lowered Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Iteris Profile (Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.