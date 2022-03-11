ITT (NYSE:ITT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ITT. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. 491,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,712. ITT has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 232.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 162,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

