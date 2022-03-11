James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

JRVR opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. James River Group has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $51.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $808.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -23.12%.

In other James River Group news, CEO Frank D’orazio bought 50,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Adam Abram bought 24,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,693,000 after purchasing an additional 151,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

