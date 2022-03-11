Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 2,189 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,062,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 19.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 121,866 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 54.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,584,000 after purchasing an additional 169,098 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 312.6% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,668,000 after acquiring an additional 248,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.55. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $150.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.