Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,746 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 89,646 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,736,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mattel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,718,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,471,000 after buying an additional 86,436 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mattel by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,505,000 after buying an additional 576,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mattel by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,430,000 after buying an additional 124,129 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

