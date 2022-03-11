Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,775 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 32,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 293,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 249,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 33,484 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $809.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

