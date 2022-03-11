Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 125.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $212.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.56. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $245.17. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.67.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.