Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $679,000 in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $143,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

