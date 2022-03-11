Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 6,459 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Asana by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after acquiring an additional 430,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 8,284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,444,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

NYSE ASAN opened at $38.01 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ASAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.36 per share, with a total value of $24,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $16,457,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $458,932,500 and sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Asana (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.